Fans have been waiting a good, long while for ASAP Rocky’s new album, but in the meantime, his acting career has been flourishing. He stars in two movies this year alongside screen veterans: Highest 2 Lowest, Spike Lee’s Kurosawa remake also starring Denzel Washington, and If I Had Legs I’d Kick You with Platonic star Rose Byrne.

In a new interview with Elle magazine, Rocky calls working on the latter movie “an anxiety attack,” but fortunately for him, he has the perfect therapist: Jay-Z.

“That whole f*cking film is an anxiety attack,” he jokes, before admitting that he puts “therapists in the same box as psychic readings.” He explains, “I look at it like, Yo, if you don’t share the same experiences, what’s the point of me telling a stranger my business for an hour straight, for them to just say, ‘Okay, well, how did that make you feel?’”

He does, however, make one exception: “I think Jay-Z is a Black therapist,” he said. “A lot of people come to him with their problems.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Rocky talks about friction within the ASAP Mob, his relationship with Rihanna, and of course, that long-delayed album, Don’t Be Dumb. He says of the latter, “I don’t want to primarily blame it on my case, but life was lifeing. We don’t plan on having children, but when it happens, you gotta adjust and move with it. I gotta be present for my family, because that’s first.”

The couple is also well aware of their shared reputation for putting off their long-awaited releases. “She’s like, ‘Yo, I ain’t gonna lie,'” he says. “‘Your fans might want to kick your ass as much as my fans wanna kick my ass. What saves me is that I’m pregnant most of the time.'”