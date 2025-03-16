Nearly one month ago, ASAP Rocky was found not guilty in his felony assault trial. The “Tailor Swif” rapper was accused of assaulting former friend Terell Ephron (professionally known as ASAP Relli).

While ASAP Rocky has released a formal statement following his acquittal, it appears now he’s penned his feelings into a song. Yesterday (March 15), ASAP Rocky headlined Rolling Loud California 2025. During his adrenaline-filled helicopter entrance, ASAP Rocky debuted a few new tunes. One of which, seemingly addressed his falling out with ASAP Relli.

“N****s do the most when they irrelevant / Blamin’ A$AP when we were never friends / Slap a n****, then he want a settlement / Talkin’ to the cops and givin’ evidence / Girls still call me for sex and sh*t / Prayin’ on my downfall, my success and sh*t / That’s the disrespectful sh*t I drain / How come you always pressin’ on some peasant sh*t,” rapped Rocky on the unreleased track supposedly titled “Loved.”

Rocky isn’t the only rapper to refer to Relli in their music. On Playboi Carti’s new album, Music, Kendrick Lamar name-dropped Relli shaming him for testify against Rocky.

Later on the record, ASAP Rocky set the record clear about finding his way into the Kendrick Lamar and Drake feud. “Now see, I really can’t decide how I’ma pick a side / I ain’t on Cole, I ain’t on Drake, I ain’t on Kendrick’s side / I choose homicide they gon’ see a different side,” he rapped.

According to ASAP Rocky his long-awaited album, Don’t Be Dumb, is currently being “mixed and mastered.” So, it is only a matter of time before supporters hear all about Rocky’s battles over the last few years.