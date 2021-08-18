Toronto rapper Smiley is just weeks removed from landing a huge guest feature from Drake on their “Over The Top” collaboration. Drake’s sharp bars are surrounded by Smiley’s own laid-back raps that steer through the song’s hard-hitting production. The track with Drake has brought attention to the rest of Smiley’s catalog which includes “In My Zone,” a track that also stands tall in his discography. The song, which he released back in April, is also one the Toronto rapper decided to perform for his first UPROXX Sessions appearance. In his performance, Smiley details his tunnel vision approach to life on the cautious banger.

While Smiley may be a new name to many, the Toronto rapper has been on the grind for the past three years. His 2018 debut project Buy. Or. Bye grabbed the attention of many as it unveiled raps that detailed a dark past. Additional attention would be brought his way when Drake quoted a line from his Smiley’s “Free Baby” (“Nobody really know what I been through”) during the height of his rap beef with Pusha-T. Since then, Smiley inked a deal with Warner Records and dropped his 2020 mixtape, YYZ-LAX. Now, he’s hard at work on his next project, Buy. Or. Bye 2 and with “Over The Top” and “In My Zone” leading the way, things are looking good for the Toronto upstart.

Press play on Smiley’s focused performance of “In My Zone” for UPROXX Sessions in the video above.

UPROXX Sessions is Uproxx’s performance show featuring the hottest up-and-coming acts you should keep an eye on. Featuring creative direction from LA promotion collective, Ham On Everything, and taking place on our “bathroom” set designed and painted by Julian Gross, UPROXX Sessions is a showcase of some of our favorite performers, who just might soon be yours, too.

Smiley is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.