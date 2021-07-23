The music world is just a couple of weeks away from what would be eight months since Drake was originally supposed to release his sixth album, Certified Lover Boy. The project was announced last summer and slated for a January 2021 release but it was later pushed back to a new date that the rapper has not shared yet. In the meantime, Drake has delivered a good amount of tracks, both being solo efforts and guest verses, that have made the wait for the album a bit easier for his faithful supporters. The latest example of this comes through a brand new track with Toronto rapper Smiley.

The effort is titled “Over The Top,” and on it, Drake keeps it strictly business with his Toronto counterpart. Lines like “I got too much on the line, too much on my mind, too much ain’t enough for my plans” and “I know I came with the slide from left to right / But now I don’t wanna dance,” a reference to his viral 2020 track “Toosie Slide,” highlight Drake’s tunnel vision.

“Over The Top” comes after Drake connected with Brent Faiyaz for “Wasting Time,” their first-ever collaboration. Prior to that, he worked with Migos on “Havin My Way,” from their fourth album Culture III. As for those who are still waiting on an update about Certified Lover Boy, Drake recently revealed what stage he’s in with the project. “You know Uncle Drake’s on his way back home to mix the album,” he said on a recent OVO Sound radio appearance, adding that there’s “a bunch of new tracks coming.”

You can listen to the new track in the video above.

Smiley is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.