I love it when artists show up to do UPROXX Sessions with props — even when they’re something as small and basic as a red plastic cup. It just signifies a different level of confidence and charisma. Those are two things that OVO Sound rapper Smiley has in abundance, which is even evidenced by the title of his song, “Grammy.” He knows how high to aim; all that remains is to get there.

He’s off to a decent start. It helps being signed to Drake’s label, for sure, but as we’ve seen, that’s no guarantee of the sort of commercial success and notoriety that awards show voters and fans look for in their favorite artists. Smiley certainly has an interesting look and a wise outlook. “I’m not just an artist, I’m a product — sell me,” he raps on the song. The worst salesman in the world could make that one move.

Watch Smiley’s UPROXX Sessions performance of “Grammy “above.

Smiley is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.