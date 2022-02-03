ASAP Tyy looks like he’s having the time of his life during his UPROXX Sessions performance of the dancehall-inspired “Ting.” The Harlem-raised rapper’s single is imbued with all the jerk chicken-scented energy of the New York summertime, so it’s no wonder he was feeling so good while performing it, kicking his legs up and grinning into the camera like a kid in a candy store.

While the ASAP Mob that Tyy reps is best known for producing father-to-be ASAP Rocky and “Plain Jane” star ASAP Ferg, it’d be a mistake to overlook the less prominent members like Tyy. They’ve secretly been releasing some of the most intriguing, charismatic, and consistent music from the posse over the past few years, even if they seemingly fly just below most folks’ radars. Tyy himself is three mixtapes into his career, which helps to explain his lower profile (for comparison, Ferg has three albums, two mixtapes, and an EP to his name), but he’s been building up his discography with strong singles for the past year, dropping tracks like “100 Rounds,” “1990,” and “Who Ain’t With Me.”

As his catalog grows, so too will his audience, especially with fun summer singles like “Ting.” When he does drop his debut solo album, it’ll be well worth fans’ time to give it a spin.