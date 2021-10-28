In ASAP Ferg‘s glitchy, trippy video for “Green Juice,” the Harlem rapper gets digitized into a familiar, green-tinged virtual reality. While it’s not technically the Matrix of the sci-fi action series that will be — ahem — resurrected soon, it’s a close enough simulation (no pun intended — that time) that it’s clear the imagery Ferg’s concept is working to evoke. While he stomps his way through a signature brag-filled verse, The Neptunes’ buzzing, booming production, and Pharrell‘s oddly inspirational chorus make “Green Juice” into a futuristic, chest-thumping anthem.

Ferg’s set to perform the new single for the first time this weekend at Rolling Loud New York, where he’ll also be offering his favorite green juice from Pressed Juicery via UberEats. It’s also a buy one, get one free situation, with each purchase adding the customer into a sweepstakes for exclusive signed merch. Technically, this means he and fellow New York rap staple Styles P will be competing for customers, what with Styles’ Juices For Life pop-up also coming to Rolling Loud this weekend. Will we see the first-ever rap beef prompted by competition for juice territory? Probably not, but it’s still a pretty amusing thought.

Watch ASAP Ferg’s “Green Juice” video featuring Pharrell and The Neptunes above.