While live touring remains shut down until at least fall this year, many artists and event organizers will continue to host virtual versions of their popular festivals. ASAP Mob has joined the trend, announcing that the 2021 Yams Day will be a virtual event live streaming on January 18, plugging the festival with a hilarious documentary-style trailer that finds ASAP Rocky accosting random people in the street to implore their attendance. There’s even a subtle call-out to the late MF DOOM, whose mask appears via an illustration floating over a fan’s face.

The video also includes the website YamsDay.com, but doesn’t offer up much other information besides that. At Yams Day 2020, the crew paid homage to their favorite WWE wrestlers and invited guest stars Kenny Beats, Lil Yachty, Metro Boomin, Nav, Pi’erre Bourne, Slowthai, Smooky MarGielaa, Young M.A., and more to perform at the Barclay Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The Yams Day tradition started in 2015 as the Harlem-based rap collective sought to pay homage to their departed founder ASAP Yams, who died that year as a result of an overdose. Yams was instrumental in the group’s rise to prominence, helping to engineer the breakouts of ASAP Rocky and ASAP Ferg, and was referred to by them as “the mastermind behind the scenes.”

For more information, which is presumably forthcoming, visit YamsDay.com.