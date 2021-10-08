New MF DOOM music continues to pop up nearly a year after his death last Halloween at the age of 49. The latest comes on Atmosphere’s new single “Barcade” from the Minnesota underground rap duo’s new album Word? which dropped today. Joined by Aesop Rock, the song constitutes a spiritual successor to the Molemen’s 2001 song “Put Your Quarters Up,” which also features Aesop, DOOM, and Slug trading bars about video games. “Barcade” continues in that vein, along with its suitably spaced-out video, which features arcade game visuals inspired by games like Gradius, Metroid, and Space Ace.

In the year since DOOM’s death — which was actually announced two months later, on New Year’s Eve — DOOM’s streaming numbers increased nearly 1,000 percent, and the rapper himself has appeared on a string of songs, both new and unreleased. In May, the first posthumous release was a joint album with Czarface, Super What?, while DOOM also made appearances alongside Your Old Droog on “Dropout Boogie” and IDK on “Red” with Westside Gunn and Jay Electronica. The Avalanches and Thom Yorke both also shared remixes of popular tracks that featured the late rapper, “Tonight May Have To Last Me All My Life” and “Gazzillion Ear,” respectively.

Listen to Atmosphere’s “Barcade” featuring Aesop Rock and MF DOOM above.