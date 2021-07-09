A year and a half ago, IDK seemingly shot out of a cannon and landed on a new rap tier thanks to the release of his 2019 major-label debut, Is He Real?. The project was quickly met with acclaim and left both new and old fans excited for what the DMV native would next have in store for fans. Nineteen months later, IDK returns with his sophomore album, an effort that answers the question posed in the title of his debut album. USee4Yourself checks in at 17 songs including one that finds the rapper standing beside a trio of respected lyricists.

USee4Yourself sees IDK standing beside MF DOOM, Westside Gunn, and Jay Electronica on “Red.” It’s is a heavy banger supported by verses from IDK, Westside Gunn, and Jay Electronica while MF DOOM makes brief appearances throughout the song. The song could grow to be one of the favorites from the album alongside “Shoot My Shot” and “Pradadabang.”

As for the rest of the album, USee4Yourself presents features from Young Thug, Offset, Lucky Daye, Sir, T-Pain, Rico Nasty, Swae Lee, Slick Rick, and Sevyn Streeter.

Press play on the video above to hear “Red.”

USee4Yourself is out 7/9 via Clue No Clue/Warner Records. Pre-order it here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.