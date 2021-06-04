May marked six months since the world was shocked with the news of MF DOOM’s passing, a death that actually occurred on October 31, 2020, but was withheld by his family until the end of the calendar year. The announcement sent ripples throughout the hip-hop world as many took to social media to share their condolences and their best memories that involved the late rapper.Last month, the first posthumous piece of music with MF DOOM arrived through a joint album with Czarface (Esoteric and Wu-Tang’s Inspectah Deck) titled, Super What?. Now the late rapper’s voice can be found alongside The Avalanches.

The electronic band tapped the late rapper to join them for a remix of “Tonight May Have To Last Me All My Life” on the 20th anniversary deluxe reissue of The Avalanches’ 2000 debut album, Since I Left You. The updated track keeps most of the song’s original production intact while bringing in a new dose of energy thanks to DOOM’s slick lyricism and undeniable energy.

Shortly after his death, it was revealed that DOOM was very close to completing a sequel to his and Madlib’s Madvillain album Madvillainy, often saying it was “85% done” according to Peanut Butter Wolf, the founder of Stones Throw Records. As for The Avalanches, the song is just one of 15 remixes that will appear on the deluxe reissue of Since I Left You.

You can listen to the “Tonight May Have To Last Me All My Life” remix in the video above.

Since I Left You (20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) is out 6/4 via Modular Recordings. Pre-order it here.