Rolling Loud California 2024’s lineup has been reduced by two major international acts. Although the multiday event features headliners Nicki Minaj, Post Malone, Future, and Metro Boomin, several special guests were slated to hit the main stage.

Today (March 11), Rancho Humilde CEO Jimmy Humilde revealed that its artists Natanael Cano and Junior H would no longer perform at the show as previously promoted (Cano on Friday, March 15, and Junior on Sunday, March 17). In a post shared on Humilde’s official Instagram page, the label executive accused the organizers of being racist.

“Rolling Loud canceled us last minute,” he wrote. “And what’s crazy is that the majority of ticket buyers are Raza! They f*cked with the wrong fool.”

However, in a statement shared exclusively with Rolling Stone, a representative for Rolling Loud refuted the claim. “Unfortunately, Natanael Cano and Junior H will not be performing at Rolling Loud California 2024,” the representative said. “Natanael Cano did not obtain the necessary work permits or visas to enable him to perform at the festival. Junior H will not be performing due to several breaches of contract, including the festival’s radius terms.”

This isn’t the first lineup hiccup Rolling Loud California 2024 has faced. When the event was initially unveiled, Lil Uzi Vert’s name appeared on the official flyer. Immediately after sharing the promotional graphic, Lil Uzi Vert stated that they were not performing at the festival. Shortly after, Future and Metro Boomin signed on as Sunday’s headliners.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.