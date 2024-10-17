A day after teasing a mysterious project, Tyler The Creator has announced a new album. It’s called Chromakopia, and it’s coming October 28 (that’s a Monday, which is notable since new albums usually arrive on Friday).

Details about Chromakopia are scarce, including no tracklist (although “St. Chroma” will presumably be the first single, if there is no one). But the artwork, which you can see below, notes that “all songs are written, produced, and arranged” by Tyler Okonma, Tyler’s real name.

Tyler, who is bringing back the best festival in America for another year, recently shared his frustrations with the current state of music. “I love this art form so much, bro, and there’s so many n****s out right now that aren’t musicians, that are getting treated like musicians because they make meme records,” he said on the Mavericks With Mav Carter podcast. “[They will] publicly be like, ‘I don’t give a f*ck about music, I just do this sh*t for money.’ It’s a Spider-Man meme of, like, the next n****. When every publication is like, ‘Hell yeah, let’s put that out,’ you taking up space for n****s like me.”

It’s safe to say, Chromakopia won’t be a meme record.