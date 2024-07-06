Azealia Banks‘ online commentary has become more popular than her past musical releases. The “Ice Princess” rapper provided her unwarranted thoughts on everyone from Beyoncé and Kanye West (Ye) to Tyler The Creator and Doechii. Detractors were hoping that after reports that Banks was evicted from her Florida home circulated online that she would take a brief hiatus from social media. But, that surely didn’t happen.

Instead, today (July 6), Banks took to Instagram to refute the paperwork floating around while encouraging others to folks to become legally literate before attempting to shame her. In a series of uploaded to her Instagram Stories, Banks detailed the legal matter with her landlord while posting documents of her own.

“It’s a lie,” she said. “I’ve always paid my rent. I’m not a gazillionaire, but surely Azealia Banks has $8,000.”

In a separate clip, Banks claimed that her landlord’s actions were seemingly an extortion attempt after they filed to manage the payments they received properly. Then Banks turned her attention to The Pop Tingz’s report. Banks rapper proceeded to post a snippet of the platform’s original upload on X (formerly Twitter), with the caption: “You girls really have to understand how to at least read a legal document.”

Azealia Banks Responds To Claims That She Was Evicted For $8,000 In Back Rent — “Its A Lie. I’ve Always Paid My Rent. I’m Not A Gazillionaire But Surely Azealia Banks Has $8,000.” pic.twitter.com/WPMuOvcnwN — The Info Spot (@TheInfoSpot) July 6, 2024

Azealia Banks has been evicted for not paying her rent. pic.twitter.com/9K4PGrBtAi — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) July 5, 2024

As of today (July 6), the case is reportedly still being reviewed by the Miami-Dade County clerk’s office.

