In Beyoncé’s Super LVIII commercial, she set out to crash the internet, and that she did. Immediately following the ad’s airing, she unveiled two new singles, “16 Carriages” and “Texas Hold ‘Em.”

The releases kicked off her country era, slated to be heard throughout her upcoming album, Renaissance: Act II. But before the Beyhive could dust off their daisy dukes, Azealia Banks is rattling off her opinion on the creative venture.

On February 12, Banks took to her Instagram Stories to slam Beyoncé’s country records and new direction.

“I love you down, but them r&b runs over the Leslie feist back beats is giving Pickmesha,” she wrote. “Nothing country about it. You’re setting yourself up to be ridiculed again. There’s a theatrical element to country music. Them [country] critics are not just going to accept an ugly blond wig and bullying from Jay-Z. It’s giving big-time musical grift.”

Banks even looped in former R&B singer turned country music star K. Michelle (now known as Puddin) into the conversation. “Yes, Black girls can make country music, but you’re just really not hitting the button,” she said. “K. Michelle, this is your turn to really execute. It’s no shade, but K. Michelle truly understands the assignment.”

After Beyoncé dropped her latest songs, users online also began tagging K. Michelle to get her thoughts on the major shift. K. Michelle is completely on board. “Y’all been mentioning me all night,” she wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “I’m just happy to be spoken about in my genre. I love Bey and will be supporting her like I always do. ❤️❤️”