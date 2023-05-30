The West Coast’s favorite cousins continue their collaborative chemistry as Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar reunite and return with their first new single in almost two years, “The Hillbillies.” Over a bass-led, Jersey Club-inspired beat that samples Bon Iver’s “PDLIF,” the dynamic duo trades cheeky bars about their favorite subjects: girls and clothes. In the grainy, low-fi video accompanying the release, the cousins galivant through LA’s Beverly Center Mall (get it? “The Hillbillies?”) and get a private tour of Dodger Stadium.

Tyler The Creator also makes an appearance toward the end of the video, hanging out with Keem and Kenny at the Dodger Stadium entrance, where he reveals (via a button on a T-shirt) that his Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival is returning to the venue in 2023 after being away since the pandemic. Since he’s revealing it in their video, presumably the pgLang boys will be involved somehow — either as investors or performers.

We last heard from Baby Keem in October, when he released a deluxe version of his debut album The Melodic Blue after both headlining his own tour for the album and joining Kendrick on the Big Steppers Tour, where Kendrick called him a “musical genius.”

Listen to Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar’s “The Hillbillies” above.