Baby Keem, a year after releasing his debut studio album, The Melodic Blue, announced that he’s dropping the deluxe version tonight. As the announcement came as a surprise to many fans, Keem has yet to reveal the tracklist. It will drop at 12pm ET.

The rapper’s record boasted several high-profile collaborations, with Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott, Don Toliver, and more. The album reached No. 5 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, and “Family Ties” won a Grammy for Best Rap Performance Award. Needless to say, it is a wise move to drop some deluxe tracks for an album that has already been critically acclaimed.

“I don’t think music has anything out right now, like this project,” he told Billboard in 2021. “I took my time carefully recording every vocal. I was going through a lot during that process, just becoming a man.”

“To be honest, I never really wanted to be a producer, which is the funny part,” Keem continued, referencing his production background, which began as a high schooler in Vegas. “I only started making beats because I didn’t really have any. And it [became] something I can’t live without doing.”

Earlier this year, Baby Keem embarked on The Melodic Blue tour, playing a handful of shows across the US in the spring. Since then, he has currently been touring as a supporting act for Lamar on his Big Steppers tour. The rappers have a mutual respect for one another, as Lamar frequently praises Keem on stage and even dubbed him a “musical genius” in a recent tweet.

Baby Keem’s The Melodic Blue deluxe is out 10/28 via pgLang. Check back here at midnight to stream it.

