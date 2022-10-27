Baby Keem, a year after releasing his debut studio album, The Melodic Blue, announced that he’s dropping the deluxe version tonight. As the announcement came as a surprise to many fans, Keem has yet to reveal the tracklist. It will drop at 12pm ET.

The rapper’s record boasted several high-profile collaborations, with Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott, Don Toliver, and more. The album reached No. 5 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, and “Family Ties” won a Grammy for Best Rap Performance Award. Needless to say, it is a wise move to drop some deluxe tracks for an album that has already been critically acclaimed.

the melodic blue (deluxe) tonight.

9 pt / 12 et pic.twitter.com/XfohkFMc85 — baby keem (@babykeem) October 27, 2022

“I don’t think music has anything out right now, like this project,” he told Billboard in 2021. “I took my time carefully recording every vocal. I was going through a lot during that process, just becoming a man.”

“To be honest, I never really wanted to be a producer, which is the funny part,” Keem continued, referencing his production background, which began as a high schooler in Vegas. “I only started making beats because I didn’t really have any. And it [became] something I can’t live without doing.”

Earlier this year, Baby Keem embarked on The Melodic Blue tour, playing a handful of shows across the US in the spring. Since then, he has currently been touring as a supporting act for Lamar on his Big Steppers tour. The rappers have a mutual respect for one another, as Lamar frequently praises Keem on stage and even dubbed him a “musical genius” in a recent tweet.

baby keem musical genius — Kendrick Lamar (@kendricklamar) August 13, 2022

Baby Keem’s The Melodic Blue deluxe is out 10/28 via pgLang. Check back here at midnight to stream it.