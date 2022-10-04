Over the past year, several festivals have made returns, following pandemic-related hiatuses. Unfortunately, those wanting to score passes for Tyler The Creator‘s Camp Flog Gnaw festival will have to wait another year.

In an interview with Billboard, Tyler’s manager Chris Clancy shared that the festival will not return this year.

“It’s really not that deep,” said Clancy. “Tyler toured all year and was busy with a number of projects. Reading the tea leaves and what’s happening with festivals coming out of the pandemic, we thought it would be best to come back next year.”

This past year, Tyler toured in support of his album, Call Me If You Get Lost, and he headlined festivals like Buku and Made In America.

The last Camp Flog Gnaw took place in 2019, with performances from Solange, FKA Twigs, YG, Clairo, 21 Savage, and more.

While it may seem like Tyler has a lot on his plate, he does plan to continue to diversify his palate, as he revealed in an interview with Numero.

There are two types of people – those who think they have to do a variety of things but are not able to handle a single one of them, and those who excel in one particular area and thus can enter any other field freely. In other words, Usain Bolt could simply run fast, while Jazmin Sullivan could only sing… but they don’t do that.