Debí Tirar Más Fotos, the title of Bad Bunny’s new album released earlier this week, roughly translates to I Should Have Taken More Photos. Naturally, in the spirit of that sentiment, the video for “Baile Inolvidable” (“Unforgettable Dance”), which he released today, follows the Puerto Rican superstar as he takes classes to learn one of the traditional dances of Latin American culture: Salsa.

The class is a joyful experience for all involved — even if Benito’s expression suggests more self-consciousness than his classmates. However, as he envisions himself paired with a gorgeous partner on a spotlit dance floor, he summons the suavemente to put on a performance worthy of the ballroom kings who combined mambo, Rumba, swing, and tap into a pillar of community and culture.

Speaking with Zane Lowe on Apple Music, Bad Bunny said “Baile Inolvidable” is his favorite track from Debí Tirar Más Fotos. “The whole composition, it was in my mind way before the song was created,” he said. “The whole song is made with new young musicians from Puerto Rico. All of them are 20 years old, 21, 22 they’re really young kids, straight from the Escuela Libre de Música, it’s like the public music school from Puerto Rico.”

You can watch Bad Bunny’s “Baile Inolvidable” video above.

Debí Tirar Más Fotos is out now via Rimas Entertainment. You can listen to it here.