There is no denying Bad Bunny is a global superstar. While the “Una Velita” rapper’s musicality can be extracted from his home country for everyone to enjoy around the world, Bad Bunny wants it to be known that the culture of Puerto Rico is not for commodification. In fact, it needs to be preserved.

Today (January 3), Bad Bunny revealed the tracklist for his upcoming Debí Tirar Más Fotos due out on Sunday, January 5. Additionally, he dropped a touching short film (named after the project), which stars Puerto Rican filmmaker, poet Jacobo Morales, and Kenneth Canales (as the animated frog Concho).

A note listed on the tracklist graphic explicitly stated who is intended for. “This project is dedicated to all Puerto Ricans throughout the world,” read the quote after a rough translation.

The short film drive that home as Morales reflects on his life on the island before gentrification. Then viewers watch as his home becomes a place where natives are often forgotten and considered to be second class citizens.

Watch Bad Bunny’s Debí Tirar Más Fotos short film above and find the album’s tracklist below.