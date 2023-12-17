Based on rumors floating around online, there will be one less plate to set at “Baticano” rapper Bad Bunny’s house this holiday season. According to People, reggaeton’s biggest star could be reentering the dating pool in the new year. After nearly a year of dating, the Grammy Award-winning musician and his model girlfriend Kendall Jenner have reportedly split.

Although the outlet didn’t list the reason for the supposed separation, it is confident that the once ‘it couple’ in entertainment is no more. The duo supposedly began their love affair in February, but as much as they tried to keep their romance away from the public, they couldn’t help but be spotted together on numerous occasions. In April, Jenner supported her beaux during his record-setting headlining Coachella set as she was spotted dancing along in the crowd.

They took things up a notch when Bad Bunny subtly hinted at their relationship in his video for the single “Un Preview.” Then the pair put their love on full display, starring in fashion house Gucci’s Valigeria campaign. Neither have released a statement in response to the reports, but that should serve as no surprise given their coupling started under tight wraps.

With Bad Bunny hitting the road in 2024 for his sold-out Most Wanted Tour, fans are guessing he will address the breakup on stage.