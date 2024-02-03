bad bunny
Getty Image
Music

Bad Bunny Has Broken The Internet It Seems, After He Offered Some Spicy Photos Of His Bubble Bath

Bad Bunny has broken the internet again it seems after he took fans behind the scenes of his self-care routine, and well, posted some snaps while he was in the bathtub.

Most of the slideshow is of Benito’s selfies as he chills in the tub. For the other one that’s gaining traction, he decided to turn the camera around, providing a near-NSFW shot of his thighs and leg tattoos — with some conveniently placed bubbles still making it social-media-friendly.

Following these pics, his followers have been anything but calm about Bad Bunny.

“im so fond of him . i love whoreish antics,” one user wrote.

“He knows what he’s doing and I might just give in,” another added.

Others drew comparisons to the recent movie Saltburn. Which, if you haven’t seen it, the film features a scene where Barry Keoghan’s character decides to lick the bathtub after Jacob Elordi’s character, to put it gently, uses it.

Saltburn is starting to make so much sense to me now,” a Twitter user fan chimed in. A few others simply offered a reaction photo of Keoghan in the movie to serve as their response to seeing Bad Bunny’s post.

View Bad Bunny’s bathtub Instagram post above. Continue scrolling for some more internet reactions.

