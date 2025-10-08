Bad Bunny is slowly but surely collecting sports-related accomplishments like Infinity Stones. He started in 2021, when he competed at Wrestlemania, following up a couple of years later with another WWE premium event, Backlash, in his native Puerto Rico. That one left him with some pretty bad injuries, so for now, it looks like he’s sticking to the sidelines — and the stage. A few weeks ago, he was announced as the performer for the next Super Bowl Halftime Show, and now, he’s added unofficial infielder to his growing resume, collecting a fly foul ball at the Yankees playoff game against the Toronto Blue Jays last night.

MLB posted a video of the beaming Benito to its official social media accounts shortly after, putting a circle on the reggaeton hero as he sat behind the plate and suddenly found himself part of the action. As Jays outfielder Anthony Santander clips the ball back over the netting, you can see Bad Bunny duck down a throw a protective arm up to block the impact. The ball manages to miss him, landing on the seat next to him, and after he retrieves it, he holds it up with a cheeky grin. At this point, it probably wouldn’t surprise anyone if he popped out at the Winter Olympics next year alongside Snoop Dogg to try his hand at curling or something. Watch Bad Bunny’s foul ball retrieval below.