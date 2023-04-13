What Time Does Bad Bunny Perform At Coachella 2023?

Bad Bunny is appointment viewing. It doesn’t matter if it’s “Carpool Karaoke,” Wrestlemania 39, the 2023 Grammys, or his record-smashing tour, people just want more Benito.

In January, Coachella confirmed Bad Bunny as this year’s Friday headliner (April 14 and 21) — making him the first-ever Latin artist to headline the iconic festival — and one day ahead of what is sure to be an epic set, we finally know exactly what time Bad Bunny will take the Coachella Stage.

Coachella officially shared all set times for tomorrow, April 14, and Bad Bunny is expected to start his set at 11:25 p.m. PT on the Coachella stage.

The main stage will host Gorillaz (8:35 to 9:50 p.m.), Burna Boy (7:05 to 7:55 p.m.), Becky G (5:45 to 6:30 p.m.), Pusha T (4:30 to 5:15 p.m.), Doechii (3:30 to 4:10 p.m.), and Record Safari (2:50 to 3:25 p.m.) before giving way to Bad Bunny.

Fans unable to make it to Indio, California will be able to stream Coachella on YouTube, with each stage receiving its own feed.

Bad Bunny shared with Billboard toward the end of last year that he envisioned this year as one for rest, so it would be wise to take advantage of watching him perform in any capacity.

“I’m taking a break,” he told the publication. “2023 is for me, for my physical health, my emotional health to breathe, enjoy my achievements. We’re going to celebrate. Let’s go here, let’s go there, let’s go on the boat. I have a couple of sporadic commitments, and I’ll go to the studio, but there’s no pressure. Remember yourself, cabrón. You’ve worked your ass off.”

