Post Malone Announces His First Single Of The Year With ‘Chemical’

It has been a while since Post Malone has given listeners new music. Fortunately, if you’ve had a hankering for some new Posty, there’s good news: The Texas-bred multigenre artist has announced just when his new single, “Chemical,” is coming. You won’t have to wait long; the new single drops on Friday, according to a post (ahem) featuring a snippet of the upbeat, new wave-ish song playing as Post himself rocks out and enjoys a can of his favorite beer (no shoes were involved this time). He looks like he’s having the time of his life.

Post Malone’s last album, Twelve Carat Toothache, came out just about a year ago in June, and since then, he’s toured with the album, become a father, played a lot of games, both of the video variety and tabletop sort, gotten a new face tattoo, officiated a wedding between fans in Seattle, joined an episode of Impractical Jokers and even solidified a deal to have his own Raising Cane’s restaurant opened in his home base, Utah. Somehow, in the midst of all that, he’s apparently prepared another new album.

We’ll be getting the first new sample of that album this week with “Chemical,” which drops this Friday at midnight.