Music

Bad Bunny And Ñengo Flow Find Their Inner Bad Boys On Their New Surprise Song ‘Gato De Noche’

Bad Bunny has joined forces with his frequent collaborator Ñengo Flow for a new surprise song, “Gato De Noche.” He had teased the early holiday present for fans on social media, telling TikTok users, “This is to close the year.”

@badbunny

me dicen si quieren otro preview…

♬ original sound – Bad Bunny

The song is told from the perspective of a self-proclaimed “bad boy” who is attempting to pursue a woman already in a relationship.

“He loves you and gives you everything / But you’re the devil and you’re crazy for me / You like the bad boys and are playing fire with me,” Bunny sings, according to Billboard’s translation. “Although you’re a sin, I’m going to hell following that big ass / I’m on my way / Today I’m picking you up after midnight.”

In addition, they also dropped a music video that opens with Ñengo as Santa Claus, who instead of waiting to meet children, is greeted by a ton of hot women. From there, he joins Bunny as they drive around and party with the same girls — just not as Santa.

The duo previously worked together on the 2020 songs “Que Malo” and “Safaera” from Bad Bunny’s album, YHLQMDLG.

Watch the music video for Bad Bunny and Ñengo Flow’s new song “Gato De Noche” above.

