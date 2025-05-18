Bad Bunny has no intention on bringing his Debí Tirar Más Fotos Tour to the US. But the “Baile Inolvidable” musician did not leave his US fans completely high and dry. Yesterday (May 17), Bad Bunny returned to Saturday Night Live.

As the evening’s musical guest, he treated viewers to two live performances. For his first set of the night, Bad Bunny performed his Debí Tirar Más Fotos breakout “Nuevayol.”

While Bad Bunny is a proud native of Puerto Rico and staunch advocate of the island, as the track demonstrates his love extends to the mainland. To amplify the song’s admiration for Latin culture stateside, Bad Bunny used his performance as a love letter to the Latin people of New York. Sporting a New York Knicks championship hat, Bad Bunny and his dancers emphasized the cultural and societal contributions of Latin folk in the Big Apple.

The mock construction set is intentional subtly speaking to how Latin people played a major role in building this city both physical and cultural. As both the Resistance Flag and Puerto Rico’s recognized flag flashed behind Bad Bunny, he makes it clear that he stands with his people wherever they reside.

“Nuevayol” is sure to go down as a dembow classic. But the sampling of “Un Verano en Nueva York” by El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico and Andy Montañez shows that the new generation of Latin music was and will forever be rooted in its cultural staples (salsa, bachata, etc).

Watch Bad Bunny’s full performance of “Nuevayol” on Saturday Night Live above.

Debí Tirar Más Fotos is out now via Rimas Entertainment. You can listen to it here.