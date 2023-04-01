The 34th annual GLAAD Media Awards was held in Beverly Hills, California on Thursday, March 30. Bad Bunny, Christina Aguilera, and Jeremy Pope were among those honored. Jennifer Coolidge even made a surprise appearance.

Is an awards show really an awards show if Bad Bunny isn’t there? It increasingly feels like the answer is no, and he was recognized at the GLAAD Awards for using his ubiquitous platform to uplift the LGBTQIA+ community.

The Puerto Rican megastar was presented the Vanguard Award by Ricky Martin, who praised Benito as “the most-streamed artist in history is loudly standing with trans women and the entire community” while letting “LGBTQ people dance, sing, love, and live lives authentically” (as relayed by The Hollywood Reporter).

THR also translated Bad Bunny’s acceptance speech from Spanish to English:

“I always say I don’t do anything expecting an award. I don’t do music for an award, I don’t do videos, my appearance [for an award]. I do everything because of how I feel and that’s all I have done. I believe that following my heart has led me to where I am, following my heart has brought me here receiving this award, surrounded by such beautiful people. I believe that when you have a good heart and you give love, that’s what you receive back, and that’s what I’ve wanted to do all this time with my music, with what I represent, with my space, with my concerts, with my shows, with all I do. That’s all I want to do. Give and receive love.”

Aguilera was given GLAAD’s Advocate For Change Award, and Pope received the Stephen F. Kolzak Award. When the honorees were revealed in early February, Variety reported that Aguilera has “helped raise over $500 million toward HIV research with MAC cosmetics,” and GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis explained why Bad Bunny deserved to be this year’s Vanguard recipient.

“Bad Bunny uses his role as one of the world’s most popular music artists to boldly shine a light on LGBTQ people and issues, including transgender equality and ending violence against trans women of color,” Ellis said. “By consistently advocating for our community, elevating our stories, and demanding action from anti-LGBTQ leaders, Bad Bunny redefines the positive influence Latin music artists can have within the LGBTQ community, and has set an example for all artists.”

Previous GLAAD Vanguard recipients include Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Britney Spears, Jennifer Lopez, Cher, and Janet Jackson.

Watch Bad Bunny’s acceptance speech above, and check out footage from the event below.

GLAAD's Vanguard Award is presented to media professionals who have made a significant difference in promoting equality and acceptance of LGBTQ people. This year, the award went to Bad Bunny (@sanbenito) for championing queer visibility in Latinx culture. pic.twitter.com/Q4sLfdgwor — GLAAD (@glaad) March 31, 2023

WATCH: Bad Bunny accepts the GLAAD Vanguard Award at the 34th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles for his advocacy and outspoken allyship for the LGBTQ community, which has reached millions around the world. #GLAADawards @sanbenito pic.twitter.com/d8WwE4UrzG — GLAAD (@glaad) March 31, 2023

It was also my extreme honor to be invited to sit with @Xtina and her team during the award show. Tonight was the best night of my life. Thank you thank you thank you. pic.twitter.com/vHQa0HfPox — Michael Anderson (@michaelwaynea) March 31, 2023

Thank you to @itsgabrielleu for helping us honor @jrmypope at the #GLAADawards. GLAAD’s Stephen F. Kolzak Award is given to an LGBTQ media professional who has made a significant difference in raising visibility and promoting acceptance of LGBTQ people and issues. pic.twitter.com/TD8qOPbahd — GLAAD (@glaad) March 31, 2023

It wouldn’t be an award show in 2023 without the incredibly iconic @JENCOOLIDGE. She just made a surprise appearance to help us kick off the #GLAADawards (and these gays were not trying to kill her) And then an old friend of hers had their own surprise. pic.twitter.com/4tzU8GMP9C — GLAAD (@glaad) March 31, 2023

.@xtina's presenter at the #GLAADawards was Club Q Colorado Springs shooting survivor @michaelwaynea. A true Fighter, Michael invoked lyrics from "Beautiful" as he testified before the U.S. House Oversight Committee on LGBTQ violence. pic.twitter.com/UvCSPYnK0u — GLAAD (@glaad) March 31, 2023

GLAAD’s Advocate for Change Award is presented to a person who, through their work, has changed the game for LGBTQ people around the world. This year, the award goes to Christina Aguilera for her decades of advocacy for the LGBTQ community. pic.twitter.com/5rhQw1W0in — GLAAD (@glaad) March 31, 2023