It’s been quite a while since J. Cole was not the lone lead act on a song he delivered to the world. To be more specific, the North Carolina native’s last feature came back at the beginning of 2019 when he lent a hand to Gang Starr’s “Family And Loyalty,” an effort Cole used to close out his memorable feature run that began in 2018. However, more than two years later, Cole is back as a supporting act on “The Jackie,” a track that finds him standing beside Bas and Lil Tjay for what arrives as an extremely confident track from the trio.

The T-Minus-produced record is a mostly melodic effort from the three rappers with Bas and J. Cole taking brief moments to let their bars shine. While the song is Lil Tjay’s first record with either Bas or J. Cole, “The Jackie” adds to a long list of efforts between the Dreamville rappers. Their most recent connection came on Cole’s The Off-Season where they joined forces for “100 Mill,” “Let Go My Hand,” and “Hunger On Hillside.”

“The Jackie” arrives after J. Cole announced The Off-Season tour with Morray and 21 Savage. Bas has been rather quiet recently, with his last album, Milky Way, arriving in 2018. However, “The Jackie” could be the first of many songs to arrive from the Dreamville rapper. As for Lil Tjay, 2021 has been productive for him as he’s just a few months removed from his second album, Destined 2 Win.

You can hear Cole, Bas, and Lil Tjay’s “The Jackie” in the video above.