Texas hip-hop heads are going to pour out one for one of their legends. Today (August 15), it has been reported that “Then Leave” musician Beatking has died at the age of 39.

Beatking, real name Justin Riley, was a proud representative of Houston, Texas who raise through the state’s underground scene then become a staple in its club scene. When news of his untimely passing was shared across social media, supporters of the musicians refused to believe the devastating announcement.

However, in a statement posted to Instagram, the late entertainer’s manager, Tasha Felder, confirmed that sad news.

“Today, August 15, 2024 we have lost Beatking,” she wrote. “BeatKing has been the best part of the club for over a decade. He has produced and worked with so many artists, that his sound will forever live.”

The note closed with a line to spotlight the people and things Beatking cared for the most. “He love his daughters, his music, and his fans,” she wrote. “We will love him forever.”

Artists 2 Chainz, Moneybagg Yo, Erica Banks, and Armani Caesar are just a few of Beatking’s past collaborators.

Tributes from across the culture are sure to pour in for the legendary recording artist, producer, and songwriter.