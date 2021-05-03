The Lone Star State is truly having a moment right now. With Megan Thee Stallion taking a break from her reign at the forefront of pop culture, fans hungry for more of her Texas twang have plenty of options thanks to Big Jade and Erica Banks. The two rappers link up in the video for Jade’s new single “Dem Girlz” featuring Beatking to champion around-the-way girls over a chopped-and-screwed sample of David Banner’s 2003 hit “Like A Pimp.” The celebratory video sees the trio surrounded by lowriders at a car meet, a Houston, Texas staple.

The song will appear on Big Jade’s upcoming debut album, Pressure, set for release soon from Alamo Records. Like its latest single, Pressure will be a showcase of Texas talent, with appearances from DJ Chose, OMB Bloodbath, and Houston legend Slim Thug. Jade’s been promoting the upcoming album through a series of freestyles and music videos for songs like “Gucci Bag” and “No Hook,” but will surely receive even more attention thanks to Erica Banks’ appearance. Banks’ song “Buss It” was recently a viral hit thanks to the TikTok “Buss It Challenge” that saw the song jump from regional banger to the Billboard charts.

Watch the “Dem Girlz” video above.

