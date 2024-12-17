Earlier in the month, SZA celebrated the second anniversary of her record-breaking sophomore album, SOS. Although fans of the “Saturn” singer continue to enjoy the project, they are clamoring for its deluxe edition Lana.

Last week, SZA teased the album yet again but this time with a rather interesting promotional visual. Today (December 16), SZA officially confirmed Lana’s release date with the help of her latest bestie, Ben Stiller.

“‘Drive’ starring Ben Stiller. Directed by Bradley J. Calder. Deluxe Friday,” wrote SZA on Instagram.

Although fans are apprehensive, according to SZA Lana will is schedule to hit streaming platforms this Friday, December 20. In the teaser clip (viewable here), Ben Stiller lip syncs to SZA’s seemingly forthcoming Lana single “Drive.”

“I been up ’til up midnight / Drivin’ to nowhere / Bumpin’ a slow song / Can’t get my head clear / I been up ’til sunrise / Headed to nowhere / Hopin’ that someone’s missin’ me somewhere,” mouths Stiller.

SZA has a knack for exciting crossover cameos. In the official video for “Kill Bill,” SZA tapped Kill Bill actor Vivica A. Fox for fun appearance. For SZA’s CTRL-era she secured Drew Barrymore as a special guest in the visual for the tracked inspired by the actor.

But for now, everything is all about Lana, which is sure to include a few more celebrity pop-ups.