SZA’s long-awaited LP Lana hits streaming tonight/today, but ahead of its official release, the TDE singer shared the video for “Drive,” another freewheeling, introspective single that finds SZA letting her thoughts race. Fittingly, the video is road-themed, starring Ben Stiller. The comic actor sings along to the song on a night drive, trying to keep himself awake. He resorts to desperate measures to that end, even getting out and “ghostriding the whip,” as they say in The Bay, dancing and lip-syncing along as the car rolls along beside him.

SZA doesn’t actually appear in the video ’til the very end, as the bug-like alien from her album cover. The alien is hiding just off the side of the road, and preens among the long grass as a second song plays. You may want to cut the video off before then if you happen to be watching at work, as SZA is quite nude (save costume appropriate body paint and the requisite prosthetics).

SZA technically started the rollout for the record back in September on an episode of Hot Ones where she debuted her bug costume, which some fans astutely predicted had something to do with Lana. After the album — originally intended as a deluxe edition of SOS — was leaked, SZA went back to the drawing board, hence the wait. But that wait is finally over and you can check out Lana here.

Watch SZA’s “Drive” video above.