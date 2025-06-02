Benny Blanco Surprises A Virginia High School By DJing Their Prom

Summer break for schools is coming right up, which means we’re in the midst of prom season. Benny Blanco decided he wasn’t going to let this window pass by without getting involved.

This past weekend, Blanco found himself at Fairfax High School in Fairfax, Virginia. (As WUSA9 notes, Blanco is an alum of nearby South Lakes High School.) On TikTok, Blanco shared a video of himself rushing to enter the school as he explains, “Alright, guys, we’re about to surprise Fairfax High School. I’m 15 minutes late. We gotta go right now. Let’s f*cking go, go, go, go, go, go. Let’s go!”

Blanco then bursts into the prom venue to uproarious cheers from the students and gets behind the DJ booth. It’s not clear what made his setlist, but the video is set to his and fiancée Selena Gomez’s “Bluest Flame.”

One TikTok user, apparently a student who was at that prom, commented on Blanco’s post, “Thank you for that wonderful night benny!!!![heart emojis]We’re soooo happy you’re there and we will never forget it!!! That night was soooo much fun!!!”

This comes a little over a month after Blanco surprised Gomez with a prom-themed photoshoot, which ended up being used in their “Talk” video.