Lately, Quavo has been in a collaborative mood, from tracks with Luke Bryan & Teddy Swims, Lil Baby, The Kid Laroi, and Lana Del Rey to fueling rumors of a follow-up joint project with Travis Scott.

However, the “Trappa Rappa” rapper’s latest collaboration carries a greater sentimental weight. Today (May 2), Quavo reached into his studio session archives to sonically reconnect with the late Takeoff. Quavo and Takeoff’s chemistry is put on full display thanks to their posthumous collaboration, “Dope Boy Phone.”

“Dope Boy Phone” is a perfect showcase of the musicians’ rap origins. As demonstrated in their Infinity Links release as the duo Unc And Phew, Quavo and Takeoff can’t help but make rap magic anytime they connect on a record. But “Dope Doy Phone,” reminds hip-hop fans of their massive impact on trap rap, especially in the trio, Migos.

Takeoff is no longer here in the physical sense, but Quavo has ensured his legacy is felt with each of his solo drops.

Over on Instagram, Quavo celebrated that track’s release, saying: “Yeah, we back. Huncho and the Rocket. Quavo and Take. The real Batman and Robin. Unc and Phew. The greatest duo of all motherf*cking time. Cheers to my dog.”

Listen to “Dope Boy Phone” above.