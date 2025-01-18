The Best New Hip-Hop This Week includes albums, videos, and songs from Busta Rhymes, Central Cee, and Mac Miller. Here we are, folks: The first Best New Hip-Hop column of 2025. Pardon the interruption in service, but the first couple of weeks of this year were relatively dry compared to most. Never fear: This week, I’m adding a recap section to nail all the stuff that didn’t warrant a full column over the past two weeks but is still worth checking out. The most notable release from this week is, of course, Mac Miller’s long-lost tape, Balloonerism, just part of a trove of sketches and demos he never released that could soon be making its way into the world thanks to his estate. This is a far better state of affairs than the recent Eminem demo leak, since Em never thought those songs should see the light of day. Meanwhile, this week saw a wealth of comeback releases from the likes of artists like Mick Jenkins, who shared the belligerent “Wars & Rumors Of Wars“: MIKE, who dropped the latest track from his upcoming tenth studio album, “Bear Trap“: And Morray, who released his first song in over a year, “FTA (Failure To Appear)“: Meanwhile, Central Cee continued the rollout for his debut album with the patriotic video for “GBP“: Central Cee & 21 Savage – GBP (Official Music Video) Here is the best of hip-hop this week ending January 17, 2025.

New Year Recap Notable releases of the past two weeks included new projects from: Rio Da Yung OG — Rio Free Among the rising stars who make up Michigan’s bustling hustle-rap scene, Rio’s face has been conspicuously absent despite a not-insignificant stream of new releases. This was mainly due to a 2019 conviction for federal possession of a firearm and drug trafficking. His five-year sentence is up, so don’t be surprised if you see him everywhere this year as he hits the ground running.

Wolfacejoeyy — Cupid Included at the recommendation of Uproxx’s RYP Wongo Okon, Staten Island native Wolfacejoeyy’s music mostly operates in that vein of melodic New York rap embraced by characters like A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie (who guests here on “Dallas”) and the tongue-in-cheek “sexy drill” presented by Bay Swag and his ilk (Bay appears on “Remember Me”). It’s a fun, breezy slice of East Coast rap that gets more undeniable with repeated plays. Always trust your resident young person. Lil Baby — WHAM (Who Hard As Me) Speaking of our RYP, Wongo also penned the first album review of the year for Lil Baby’s bounce-back album. We could have titled it “How Lil Baby Got His Groove Back,” as the Atlanta native sounds refreshed, reinvigorated, and reengaged after his commercially successful but sonically lackluster 2023 album, It’s Only Me.

Albums/EPs/Mixtapes Busta Rhymes — Dragon Season… The Awakening The Brooklyn vet drops a seven-song set to tee up … something. He’s used the “dragon” branding to great effect in the past, and if these seven songs are a prelude to a longer compilation coming down the line this year, he could do worse than fiddling around with the sounds of his 2013 mixtape, The Abstract And The Dragon, which featured and was guided by fellow Native Tongues member Q-Tip. Tip did some excellent work in executive producing LL Cool J’s The FORCE last year, so perhaps a similar electrifying effect could be on the books for Busta.

Mac Miller — Balloonerism Constructed out of sketches emerging from the 2013-ish jam sessions that led to the release of Faces and GOOD:AM, Balloonerism is the first “new” project to surface from Miller’s archives, accompanied by a film of the same name. It’s hazy, jazzy, abstract rap at its best, the sort of stuff that blossomed from Mac’s unfortunately all-too-brief flirtation with sobriety. It’s great stuff. OMB Peezy — Drifting Away The Southern trap subgenre affectionately referred to as “pain music” has, at times, felt both oversaturated and undercooked — and weirdly, the guys who’ve gotten the strongest response from the public haven’t always been the best at it (this is just my opinion, don’t shoot the messenger). But OMB Peezy’s appeals to the heartstrings of listeners feel more effective to me than many of his peers’. You don’t have to have been in the trenches to get it, and while it’s gut-wrenching stuff, it’s never so maudlin that you don’t enjoy the vibe.

Singles/Videos 21 Lil Harold — “Word On The Street” Feat. Rob49 A member of 21 Savage’s Slaughter Gang crew, Lil Harold is the most obvious pick for the Atlanta menace’ heir apparent. He has a similar laconic delivery, but it’s not so similar that he doesn’t stand out in his own way. He’s got the same streak of dark humor to his trap tales, with an approach that feels maybe slightly less nihilistic than his boss’s.

Krept & Konan — “Low Vibrations” The British duo from London is preparing to drop a new album, Young Kingz II, on February 7, and “Low Vibrations” is a strong table setter. Its insistent drill sound seems like it’d clash with the introspective lyricism, but the duo’s songwriting and chemistry demonstrates the versatility of the style. Lelo — “Main Event” This is my first time hearing this kid and I must admit, I’m officially rooting for him. The Sade sample helps, but it’s his laid-back flow that kept my attention after Ms. Adé’s voice captured it. The only thing holding the young’n back is that name, and for what it’s worth, it might just be something he’s stuck with at this point. Hopefully, he can get his buzz up enough to overturn the search optimization in his favor.