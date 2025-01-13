It’s been two years since Mick Jenkins last released a new album, 2023’s The Patience. Given he’s released albums at a clip of just about every two years, that means he more than likely plans to release a new one this year — and to supporting that assumption, he’s returned with a new video for his track, “Wars & Rumors Of Wars (Freestyle).” The track is simple and straightforward, just wordplay-laden bars delivered over a thundering beat.

The Chicago star takes no prisoners with the tongue-twisting verse. “Secondhand n****s can’t clock me,” he boasts, “The sh*t that I’m talking, it’s hours — no 15 minutes could ever just stop me.”

Jenkins is one of a slew of Midwestern rappers looking to make a comeback this year, along with fellow YCA alums Chance The Rapper, whose album Star Line has been slow cooking over the past year or so, Saba, who has teamed up with producer No I.D. for From the Private Collection, another long-gestating project, and Smino, who returned late last year with Maybe In Nirvana, the album he recorded during the pandemic and said he had to release to free himself up for future new music.

Watch Mick Jenkins’ “Wars & Rumors Of Wars (Freestyle)” video above.