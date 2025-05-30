For the past couple of months, the incipient Song Of The Summer hopeful, “Whim Whammiee,” has steadily been rising in acclaim and recognition. The song, the creative fruit of a collab between Atlanta ratchet rap upstart Pluto and her homegirl YK Niece, is a weave-wagging, butt-bobbing sledgehammer of a street banger in the vein of GloRilla‘s “FNF” or Sexyy Red‘s “Pound Town.”

So, it’s only right that the one to seal the song’s ascent is the latter, who contributes her signature flair to Pluto’s “Whim Whammiee (Remix).” “Se-Sexyy gettin’ money / Sexyy gettin’ paid,” she yowls. “Shake my nyash, show that coochie, throwin’ bloods all in his face.”

Ever since its release in March, “Whim Whammie” has had all the hallmarks of a big breakout; it has generated over 12 million views on YouTube, sparked viral chatter all over social media, and spawned a slew of remixes from a bunch of Pluto’s soon-to-be peers, including Latto and Lizzo.

Pluto (and YK Niece) might be a relative unknown right now, but with those heavy hitting co-signs, the ascendant Atlanta native could very well be one of rap’s next big it-girls, just like the ones who’ve been remixing her hit record.

Listen to Pluto’s “Whim Whammiee (Remix)” featuring Sexyy Red above.