Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm-and-blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they really love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B songs that fans of the genre should hear every Friday. This week, we’ve received a new single from Muni Long. The “Hrs & Hrs” singer returns with “Another” which stands as a stern warning to her lover about reciprocation. Elsewhere, Toronto singer Dylan Sinclair gears up to release his third project with “Lifetime” while DJ Neptune teams up with Jamaican singer Konshens and fellow Nigerian singer Mr Eazi for “Walangolo.” Muni Long — “Another” The success that Muni Long song saw with “Hrs & Hrs” brought her a lot in 2022. After a name change from Priscilla Renae, Long has enjoyed a second career of sorts thanks to a new fan base and a fresh deal with Def Jam. In order to keep her momentum alive, she returns with “Another.” The track takes a moment to give a stern warning to her lover who fails to reciprocate the love she gives him.

Dylan Sinclair — “Lifetime” Less than two years after he shared his JUNO-nominated second project Proverbs with the world, Tonrot native Dylan Sinclair is gearing up to share his third project. Next month, Sinclair will release No Longer In The Suburbs, a project he calls a “search for that stimulation.” After releasing “Suppress,” Sinclair returns with “Lifetime,” a coming-of-age record that watches the Sinclair transition into young adulthood. DJ Neptune, Mr Eazi & Konshens — “Walangolo” Five months after he released his Greatness 2.0 project, DJ Neptune is back with a new single and he arrives with a couple friends beside him. Neptune drops off “Walangalo” with Nigerian singer Mr Eazi and Jamaican singer Konshens. Mr Eazi and Konshens most recent projects came in 2021 with the former dropping his Something Else EP at the top of the year while Konshens’ last body of work came at the end of 2021 with Red Reign

Tayc — “Dodo” Feat. Adekunle Gold At the end of last year, French singer Tayc released “Dodo” as a part of his Fleur Froide – Second État: La Cristallisation. Now the record is growing in popularity thanks to the addition of Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold for a new remix. The duo’s soft vocals blend well for a record that will surely do well in the afrobeats circuit. Gemaine & Charlie Heat — New Jack City After promoting the project with a trio of singles they released in 2022, singer-producer duo Gemaine and Charlie Heat arrive with their debut project New Jack City. It arrives with 11 songs and guest appearances from Guapdad 4000, Too Short, Ymtk, and City James. Altogether, the project is inspired by the pace and swagger of gangster films like 1991’s New Jack City.

Debbie — “Stay” The British singer kicks off her 2022 campaign with her new single “Debbie.” The track is the 23-year-old’s first release since December’s “Summer In December” and “Debbie” arrives as a tender record that finds her stuck between keeping allowing a significant other to stick around or moving on from them. Jay Isaiah & Roderick Porter — “Over U” Ontario-based singer Jay Isaiah arrives with his brand new single “Over U” and it features fellow Ontario native Roderick Porter. Together, Isaiah and Porter express the struggles of moving on from a past relationship. Finally, they realize that the best way to move on is to find someone else to give their love to.