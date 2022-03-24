Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm-and-blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they really love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B songs that fans of the genre should hear every Friday. This week is led by the ladies as Normani makes her return with her long-awaited single, “Fair.” It’s a tender track that falls on the opposite side of the spectrum from her last release, “Wild Side” with Cardi B. Elsewhere, Syd returns with “Could You Break A Heart” alongside Lucky Daye and an album announcement while Joyce Wrice and Kaytranada groove and glide on their new collaboration, “Iced Tea.”

Normani — “Fair” Normani closed out 2021 by showing off her “Wild Side” with Cardi B. In 2022, Normani took a lot less time to make her impact as she returns with “Fair.” It’s a tender single that captures her struggle with accepting that a past relationship is now over. Syd — “Could You Break A Heart” Feat. Lucky Daye More than four years after she released her debut solo album Fin, Syd is gearing up to release her sophomore album soon. The Internet’s lead vocalist revealed that Broken Hearts Club will arrive on April 8 and to celebrate the announcement, she released its latest single: “Could You Break A Heart” with Lucky Daye.

Joyce Wrice & Kaytranada — “Iced Tea” Joyce Wrice and Kaytranada first worked together last year as they joined forces for “Kaytra’s Interlude” from Wrice’s stellar debut album, Overgrown. Now they’re at it once again with their latest drop, “Iced Tea.” It arrives as Wrice is on tour with Lucky Daye and months after Kaytranada dropped his Intimidated EP. Capella Grey & Nija — “Confujawn” Two notable young acts on the come up in R&B are Capella Grey and Nija. The respective New York and New Jersey natives have had spotlight moments for themselves lately, which they’ve combined for “Confujawn” (pronounced like “confusion”), which is quite the infectious and flirtatious track.

Tiana Major9 — Fool Me Once Two years after she released her At Sixes And At Sevens project, British singer Tiana Major9 is back in action with her latest effort Fool Me Once. It’s a four-song EP highlighted by “2 Seater” with Smino and the stellar “On God!” The project arrives as she tours with Jazmine Sullivan on her Heaux Tales Tour. Mahalia — “Whatever Simon Says” It’d be safe to say that British singer Mahalia likely has a project on the way, following up her 2019 debut album Love & Compromise. After steadily released singles over the past couple of years, her latest is “Whatever Simon Says.” On it, Mahalia makes it clear that she doesn’t act like the rest of the girls in the world — so as a man, if you’re looking for something similar, she is not the one.

Ravyn Lenae — “Light Me Up” Ravyn Lenae left us high and dry without music for the better part of four years but thankfully she’s back in action this year. For her second release of 2022, Lenae arrives with “Light Me Up.” It’s truly a mystical track that aided by production from Steve Lacy as it’s a tasteful follow-up to her previous single, “Skin Tight.” Elaine — “Shine” South African singer Elaine is certainly someone to keep an eye on in the coming months. She impressed in 2019 with the release of her debut project Elements, and now she’s back with her latest record, “Shine.” The new release blends R&B and pop for a refreshing track dedicated to the love she has for the natural and most beautiful aspects of a special someone in her life.

Thuy — “Inhibitions” Feat. P-Lo Thuy ended her streak of singles late last year with the release of her nine-track I Hope U See This project. A few months later, she returns with “Inhibitions” alongside Oakland rapper P-Lo. In the new song, both artists reveal how their partners lower their inhibitions, to positive results. Devvon Terrell — Boys Don’t Cry Less than two years removed from his last project, 2020’s Vol 2: Deja Vu, singer Devvon Terrell is back with his latest body of work. Boys Don’t Cry sharply captures the ups and downs in love, anchored by the singer’s pristine voice. Highlights on the project are “Let It Go,” “Sneaky Link,” and “Ifwu.”