The Best Vinyl Releases Of August 2025

Anybody who thought the vinyl resurgence was just a fad was mistaken: The industry has experienced a legitimate revival. As a result, music fans are interested in physical media in ways they may not have if the decades-old medium hasn’t made a comeback. That doesn’t mean everybody is listening to just their parents’ old music, though. That’s part of it, sure, thanks to rereleases that present classic albums in new ways. A vital part of the renewed vinyl wave, though, is new projects being released as records, of which there are plenty. Whatever you might be into, each month brings a new slew of vinyl releases that has something for everybody. Some stand out above the rest, naturally, so check out some of our favorite vinyl releases of August below.

Elvis Presley — Sunset Boulevard The huge 5CD Sunset Boulevard set is one for completionists, spotlighting his recording sessions and rehearsals at RCA’s Sunset Boulevard Studio, from 1970 to 1975. The 2LP vinyl edition condenses that experience down to just the highlights, though, and is a great get for those exploring these classic sounds. Get it here. Dream A Dream With Studio G: Cratedigger’s Archive (1970–2009) Here’s a real deep cut of a compilation: a collection of library music, made for TV and movies, from the UK’s Studio G, whose work has been heard on Doctor Who and sampled by Tyler, The Creator. This LP gathers some of Studio G’s most notable cuts and comes with liner note commentary from Saint Etienne’s Bob Stanley. Get it here.

Alanis Morissette — Jagged Little Pill (Reissue) One of the most iconic albums of the ’90s, Jagged Little Pill is now 30 years old. Mobile Fidelity Sound Lab has gone ahead and given the project the audiophile treatment for a new reissue, which was sourced from the original master tapes and limited to just 4,000 numbered copies. Get it here. Water From Your Eyes — It’s A Beautiful Place Nate Amos and Rachel Brown’s latest Water From Your Eyes album, It’s A Beautiful Place, and it’s more of the band being a more tasteful 100 Gecs, as Uproxx’s Steven Hyden has called them. The vinyl looks great, too, pressed on “Coke bottle green” vinyl. Get it here.

BigXthaPlug — I Hope You’re Happy Texas rapper BigXthaPlug guaranteed has more country features on a hip-hop album than anybody else this year: I Hope You’re Happy includes appearances from Luke Combs, Jelly Roll, Shaboozey, Darius Rucker, Bailey Zimmerman, Thomas Rhett, and more. The vinyl comes in standard black, but the blue ring around the black label subtly looks very slick. Get it here. Laufey — A Matter Of Time Laufey is just a year removed from winning the Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album award at the 2024 Grammys for Bewitched, but she incorporates a broad range of influences on her latest, A Matter Of Time. There are great vinyl options, too, including a soft blue and a gold pressing that comes with a signed art card. There’s even a hidden single deep in the packaging in some editions. Get it here.

Sex Pistols — Never Mind The Bollocks, Here’s The Sex Pistols (Reissue) Never Mind The Bollocks is so legendary that Sex Pistols remain punk icons despite this being their only album (unless you count the The Great Rock ‘n’ Roll Swindle soundtrack). The project is now getting the reissue treatment it deserves via Rhino’s new high-fidelity edition, which was cut from the original master tapes and is limited to 5,000 copies. Get it here. Earl Sweatshirt — Live Laugh Love Earl had a quick promo cycle for Live Laugh Love: He announced the album and it was out a week later. That doesn’t mean he wasn’t prepared, though, as he had the vinyl ready to go, including a cool-looking black-and-blue pressing. Get it here.