Doja Cat’s popularity and stardom has increased over the past year and some change thanks to the massive success that was rooted in her sophomore album, Hot Pink. The project delivered successful records that included “Say So” and “Streets” and helped the full-length effort endure as run that lasted almost two years. Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end and it seems like Doja ready to move on to the next chapter in her career, with her upcoming third album, Planet Her, which she previously confirmed was complete. The campaign for the upcoming project now begins with “Kiss Me More” collaboration with SZA.

The new song is definitely one that will fit onto the soundtrack for the impending summer. Packed by bubbly production and high-spirited verses from Doja and SZA, the song finds the ladies flaunting their physical attributes to the men that surround them. It also arrived with a music video that features an astronaut who lands on foreign all to discover Doja Cat and SZA as the majestic beauties that seem to call that area home.

The song should spark what would be an impressive run towards the release of Planet Her, which was confirmed for a summer 2021 arrival in a press release. During a sit down with Fat Joe last September, Doja shared an update on album. “It’s all ready. I hate that I’m holding onto it right now,” she said. “I see everybody’s like, ‘Put it out’ … You have to plan things accordingly and there’s a lot going on.” She also shared a list of potential guest features from included The Weeknd, Ariana Grande, French Montana, Megan Thee Stallion, ASAP Ferg, Saweetie, and Young Thug.

Hit play on the fun new single in the video above.

