Summer Walker has left her supporters in tears with her newly-released sophomore album, Still Over It, which details the singer’s struggles with love. To promote the new album, she stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform “Unloyal,” an early standout. A live band provided a jazzy touch to the performance while also covering for Ari Lennox, who appears on the official song but was not present for the appearance.

Walker’s performance came as she broke several records on Apple Music with Still Over It, which earned the biggest album debut ever, the biggest R&B album debut ever, and went No. 1 in 40 markets globally. She also responded to a recent report from Rolling Stone that claimed she signed a “brutal” record deal and described her as “effectively an indentured servant for a series of albums.”

“I’ve been seeing a lot of chatter online,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “I didn’t say anything because I wanted to stay focused on releasing my album. Yow let me clear the air. What that article said is not my current record deal. Over the years my deal has changed many times. I’ve always had my own representation and full support from LVRN. Thank you to my fans for always having my back and for all of the love ya’ll keep showing my new album. Appreciate y’all!!”

You can watch Summer perform “Unloyal” in the video above.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.