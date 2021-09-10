After dazzling in 2019 with her phenomenal debut album, Shea Butter Baby, Ari Lennox kept things cool, calm, and collected in 2020. She made a few appearances on Dreamville’s Revenge Of The Dreamers III and Spillage Village’s Spilligion while delivering some singles of her own. They included her Shea Butter Baby remix EP, which delivered updated takes of tracks from her debut. As for 2021, it seems like Lennox could be bringing fans closer to the long-awaited release of her sophomore album and the road towards the project begins with her brand new single, “Pressure.”

The singer’s newest release is fun and free-spirited as it captures Lennox delivering sultry lines about her passionate love life with her new partner. Dreamville’s First Lady declares she’s “okay with being nasty” and adds, “Don’t need nobody but I’ll take you down tonight.” She also delivers a vibrant visual for the song that depicts her in a number of throwback looks which add to the fun of the new song.

“Pressure” arrives after Summer Walker confirmed Lennox, along with Lil Durk and SZA, will appear on her upcoming album. If you’re looking to catch Lennox live in concert, you’ll be able to do so at HER’s upcoming Lights On Festival in Brooklyn. As for her more recent releases, Lennox’s last release came alongside Queen Naija for “Set Him Up.”

You can press play on the new single in the video above.