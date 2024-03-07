Hunxho August 2023
Hunxho Plans To Show Out On ‘The One Night Only Tour’ Across North America In 2024

Last May, Hunxho visited Uproxx Sessions to perform “True To My Religion.” Then the Atlanta-bred rapper was tapped to open on Lil Baby’s abbreviated It’s Only Us Tour. Now it’s time for Hunxho to embark on his first-ever headlining tour, The One Night Only Tour, as announced on Wednesday, March 6.

A press release revealed that the tour “capitalizes on the momentum” from Hunxho’s stand-alone, sold-out “One Night Only” concert at The Eastern in Atlanta last month, which Uproxx attended.

The press release also confirmed that a “special Spotify pre-sale goes live on Wednesday, March 6, at 12 p.m. EST, followed by promoter and venue presales on Thursday, March 7, at 12 p.m. EST. General on-sale commences on Friday, March 8, at 12 p.m. EST.” Find all ticketing information here.

Hunxho last released For Her last October, and the project became his first career Billboard 200 entry. In December, he dropped For Her (Deluxe), and most recently, Hunxho recruited fellow Atlantan Summer Walker for a remix of “Your Friends.”

Hunxho’s The One Night Only Tour Dates

05/10 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
05/16 — Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theater
05/17 — Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
05/18 — Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
05/21 — New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
05/22 — Washington, DC @ Howard Theatre
05/24 — Richmond, VA @ The National
05/28 — Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live
05/30 — Detroit, MI @ The Majestic
05/31 — Chicago, IL @ Avondale
06/02 — Houston, TX @ HOB Houston
06/03 — Dallas, TX @ HOB Dallas
06/06 — Tampa, FL @ Jannus Live
06/08 — Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre
06/09 — Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theater

Hunxho’s The One Night Only Tour Poster

Hunxho tour poster
Courtesy of Hunxho & 300 Entertainment

Hunxho is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

