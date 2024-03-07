Last May, Hunxho visited Uproxx Sessions to perform “True To My Religion.” Then the Atlanta-bred rapper was tapped to open on Lil Baby’s abbreviated It’s Only Us Tour. Now it’s time for Hunxho to embark on his first-ever headlining tour, The One Night Only Tour, as announced on Wednesday, March 6.

A press release revealed that the tour “capitalizes on the momentum” from Hunxho’s stand-alone, sold-out “One Night Only” concert at The Eastern in Atlanta last month, which Uproxx attended.

The press release also confirmed that a “special Spotify pre-sale goes live on Wednesday, March 6, at 12 p.m. EST, followed by promoter and venue presales on Thursday, March 7, at 12 p.m. EST. General on-sale commences on Friday, March 8, at 12 p.m. EST.” Find all ticketing information here.

Hunxho last released For Her last October, and the project became his first career Billboard 200 entry. In December, he dropped For Her (Deluxe), and most recently, Hunxho recruited fellow Atlantan Summer Walker for a remix of “Your Friends.”