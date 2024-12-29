With Beyoncé Bowl now available to watch on Netflix, critics of the “Texas Hold ‘Em” singer’s Christmas Day Halftime Show performance have revved up.

Although Beyoncé probably won’t respond to the harsh criticism, her mother Tina Knowles surely has. Yesterday (December 28), Momma Tina took to Instagram (viewable here) to slam trolls over their asinine commentary.

“It is mind-boggling to me that you would take your precious Christmas day and watch a performance of someone you hate,” she wrote. “You don’t think has talent so that you can go talk ish about it later😂😂 Obviously you are so obsessed with them, addicted to them, and secretly admire them, wish you could be them, that you cannot help but to watch and critique and comment and say dumb ridiculous stuff that makes you look like a joke.”

She went on to suggest other programs for those upset with Beyoncé’s performance. “So go to another channel when it’s halftime watch goofy cartoons or Bozo the clown or something you can relate to and see yourself in,” she wrote. “Said with love ❤️❤️.”

The Beyhive echoed Momma Tina’s post. Many went on to argue that if Beyoncé’s performance wasn’t worth watching it would not have pulled in 27 million views, which set a livestreaming record for Netflix.