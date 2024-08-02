The United States is doing great at the 2024 Olympics so far: As of this post, the US leads in overall medals and trails behind only China in gold medals. Superstar gymnast Simone Biles has contributed to the US medal count, and now she is the subject of a new Beyoncé-narrated video.

Take your best shot, world. Simone Biles is ready for you. Beyonce sets the stage for Simone in the women’s all-around tonight at 8/7c on NBC and Peacock. pic.twitter.com/S2xHwxORwd — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 1, 2024

The spot, which offers a visual overview of Biles’ journey, is set to the Cowboy Carter song “Just For Fun” and also features narration from Beyoncé. She says, “Let’s talk about power. Because, really, that’s what this story’s about: Physical power. Its beauty, its wonder. The way it never stops amazing you. Then there’s spiritual power, the kind that really matters. The power you can’t see, only sense. The power you need in those moments when life goes a little sideways on you. And, of course, lasting power. Only a select few know what it feels like to get to the top and stay there. And, somehow, keep getting better.”

This comes days after Beyoncé starred in a Cowboy Carter-style hype video introducing the USA athletes, before the games officially kicked off. In the video, she gives props to some athletes specifically while also saying more generally, “Get a look at America, y’all. These hopes and dreams. These superstars that represent us, the people of this big, bold, beautiful, complicated nation, all rooting together for them.”