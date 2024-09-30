One of the highlights on Beyoncé‘s Cowboy Carter album is her collaboration with Post Malone, “Levii’s Jeans,” in which she tells a lover that she’ll let them be in her Levi’s jeans, “so you can hug that ass all day long.” They say any press is good press, but this was great press for Levi’s, which has now enlisted Beyoncé for a new commercial that’s actually a re-creation of an old ad.

In “Launderette,” Beyoncé walks into a laundromat, takes off her jeans, and takes a seat in a white top and white underwear while waiting for the cycle to finish. It’s a nod to the famous “Launderette” ad from 1985, which was set to “I Heard It Through The Grapevine” by Marvin Gaye; the new one, as you might expect, is soundtracked by “Levii’s Jeans.”

AdWeek reports that the campaign was “brought to life by Levi’s agency of record TBWA/Chait/Day LA and Emmy Award-winning cinematographer Marcell Rév, who has already worked with Queen Bey as well as other artists including Miley Cyrus.” The Beyonce/Levi’s campaign will be targeted to major cities around the globe, including San Francisco, Chicago, New York, Atlanta, Paris, London, Berlin, and, of course, Houston.

You can watch the ad above.