Beyonce Megan Thee Stallion Grammys 2021
Getty Image
Music

H-Town Hotties Beyoncé & Megan Thee Stallion Performed ‘Savage (Remix)’ During The Singer’s ‘Renaissance Tour’ Hometown Stop

The Renaissance World Tour has been a revolving door of guest appearances. During Beyoncé’s birthday concert in Inglewood, California, she dialed things up a notch by inviting music legend Diana Ross and rapper Kendrick Lamar to share the stage with her. That wasn’t the end of her surprise performances. On Saturday, September 23, as the tour planted its roots in her hometown of Houston, Texas, Beyoncé brought another native for a highly anticipated set.

At the NRG Stadium, Beyoncé & Megan Thee Stallion treated the sold-out crowd to a spicy performance of their top-charting and Grammy Award-winning song, “Savage (Remix).” As Megan made her way to the front of the stage, she took the time to remind the audience of her H-town roots. Then she embraced the cocky energy of the track, bragging, “I’m that b*tch. Still that b*tch.”

“Yes, Megan,” yelled Beyoncé.

The celebrities amongst the crowd included Lizzo, Normani, Teyana Taylor, Coco Jones, and Victoria Monét.

There’s not much Beyoncé can do to outdo night one in Houston. But knowing Mrs. Knowles-Carter, she’ll find a way to make the final performance slated for Sunday, September 24, even grander.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×