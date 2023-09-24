The Renaissance World Tour has been a revolving door of guest appearances. During Beyoncé’s birthday concert in Inglewood, California, she dialed things up a notch by inviting music legend Diana Ross and rapper Kendrick Lamar to share the stage with her. That wasn’t the end of her surprise performances. On Saturday, September 23, as the tour planted its roots in her hometown of Houston, Texas, Beyoncé brought another native for a highly anticipated set.

At the NRG Stadium, Beyoncé & Megan Thee Stallion treated the sold-out crowd to a spicy performance of their top-charting and Grammy Award-winning song, “Savage (Remix).” As Megan made her way to the front of the stage, she took the time to remind the audience of her H-town roots. Then she embraced the cocky energy of the track, bragging, “I’m that b*tch. Still that b*tch.”

“Yes, Megan,” yelled Beyoncé.

FULL VIDEO: Megan Thee Stallion joins Beyoncé on stage in Houston for their debut live performance of “Savage Remix.” 🔥 #RENAISSANCEWorldTour pic.twitter.com/Q5HZ6Bz7j9 — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) September 24, 2023

The celebrities amongst the crowd included Lizzo, Normani, Teyana Taylor, Coco Jones, and Victoria Monét.

JAY-Z's bouncer was dancing "Before I Let Go" last night with; Normani, Michelle Williams ,Teyana Taylor and JAY-Z. pic.twitter.com/NSVT5ifCUK — BEYONCÉ NEWS (@BeyonceHiveNews) September 24, 2023

There’s not much Beyoncé can do to outdo night one in Houston. But knowing Mrs. Knowles-Carter, she’ll find a way to make the final performance slated for Sunday, September 24, even grander.

