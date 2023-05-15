Beyoncé didn’t need Mother’s Day to make her mom, Tina Knowles-Lawson, feel special. Knowles-Lawson can turn on “Savage Remix” any day and hear her daughter assert, “And my mama was a savage, n****, got this sh*t from Tina.”

But Beyoncé was performing to a sold-out Baudoin Stadium in Brussels, Belgium on Sunday, May 14, for her recently launched Renaissance World Tour, so why not uplift her mama (and all moms) even more on Mother’s Day?

“Happy Mother’s Day to all of the beautiful mothers,” Beyoncé said to the crowd in a fan-captured video posted by a Renaissance World Tour Twitter account.

The all-time-most Grammy winner posted to Instagram a projected photo of Knowles-Lawson above the Renaissance World Tour stage and a video of Knowles-Lawson having the time of her life backstage, dancing along to Beyoncé’s iconic line about her from “Savage.”

“Happy Muva’s Day,” Beyoncé captioned her Instagram post. “I love you so much Mama and I’m so grateful for all you do for me.”

Knowles-Lawson appeared to enjoy her Mother’s Day, as she also posted from Belgium. Her Instagram post is a video of her view from the floor of Baudoin Stadium, dancing as Beyoncé started performing “Love On Top.”

“This audience is the best yet !!! Love them !!! [red heart emoji],” she captioned it.

The Renaissance World Tour will next appear at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, UK. See all of the dates here.